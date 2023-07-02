Duluth Folk School hosts a Finnish dance workshop

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On July 1, Northlanders gathered at the Duluth Folk School and danced to traditional Finnish tunes.

Visitors learned how to dance some well-known waltzes and polkas, but also more obscure dances, such as the humppa and the hambo.

Live music was provided by Lauluaika, a Midwest group with a Finnish focus.

Their name, in English, translates to “song time.”

Many people showed up with plans to simply watch the event but ended up on their feet.

For some, the event was a chance to connect with a bygone era.

“We don’t do this kind of stuff anymore,” said Rachel Phelps, one of many dancers at the event. “I am really excited that they’re teaching us these things.”

The workshop took place just weeks before FinnFest, a national program that celebrates Finnish culture.

The festival, which has been hosted in cities throughout the United States, will come to Duluth on July 24.

