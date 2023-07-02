Carlton farm seeing unusual crop ahead of berry picking season

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Spectrum Farm Strawberries is just a few days out from welcoming the public to their fields, preparing for hundreds to come out and pick some strawberries.

However, on Sunday, while out test picking in the field, those at the berry farm said they are concerned about this year’s crop.

“Even within the rows there are great, big, giant, normal looking berries, and then right next to it there will be something the size of my thumbnail,” said Steve Schulstrom, the co-owner of Spectrum Farm Strawberries. “It’s unusual, it’s a total reflection of what is going on with the drought.”

Some strawberries were ready for picking, but other berries were weeks away from being ripe.

“We have big ones, and then right next door we will have these small ones,” said Schulstrom.

Schulstrom said despite the drought being challenging for his crops, there will be enough berries for this year’s picking season.

“We have been constantly irrigating,” said Schulstrom. “Pretty much every time that the sun is out, we have water on the berries.”

Watering the berries has allowed for Spectrum Farm Strawberries to open for another year.

“It helped out as far as this year’s berry crop. Next year’s berry crop, I am not quite sure how that’s going to turn out,” said Schulstrom. “If it keeps not raining there will be problems for next year.”

Spectrum Berry Farms is prepared to welcome strawberry pickers to their fields in the next few days.

The picking season lasts three weeks.

