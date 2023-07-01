Nice weekend weather could turn stormy on Monday

WEATHER STORY: The Upper Peninsula faces an Air Quality Alert due to Canadian smoke until 11 pm Saturday. We all should have a sunny and warm weekend. Monday will be the day of change as a storm system approaches the region. Right now, the chance for severe storms on Monday is marginal. Stay with Northern News Now in case that chance bumps up between now and then. A non-severe storm chance will last into Independence Day on Tuesday. By Wednesday, a warm spell in the 80′s will devolve into a stretch of the 70′s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall to a range between 55 and 60 degrees. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. Lakeside high temperatures will be near 83 for many locations. Mid to upper 80′s will be with those in inland towns. The wind will be ESE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A new low pressure system coming to town will cloud up the sky. The general shower and storm chance region-wide will be 40% A marginal threat for severe storms will invade a territory from Central MN to the Twin Ports to the Iron Ranges. The low temp will be 58. The high will hit 85. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The 4th of July has a chance for non-severe storms. It will become cooler and drier by late week but next weekend could warm up again just a bit.

The 7 day contains a warm up and a cool down with thunder wedged between. (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.