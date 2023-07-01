Khris Middleton resigns with the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - NBA Free Agency started at 5 p.m. sharp on Friday and the Bucks didn’t wait long to bring back their shooting guard.

Not even an hour in ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced Khris Middleton agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Bucks, they recently announced Adrian Griffin would be their new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer after their first-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

On Friday Joe Ingles and Jevon Carter left the Bucks in free agency with Ingles heading to the Orlando Magic and Carter signing with the Chicago Bulls.

