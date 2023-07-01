Khris Middleton resigns with the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - NBA Free Agency started at 5 p.m. sharp on Friday and the Bucks didn’t wait long to bring back their shooting guard.

Not even an hour in ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced Khris Middleton agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

It’s been a busy offseason for the Bucks, they recently announced Adrian Griffin would be their new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer after their first-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

On Friday Joe Ingles and Jevon Carter left the Bucks in free agency with Ingles heading to the Orlando Magic and Carter signing with the Chicago Bulls.

