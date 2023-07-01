Huskies fall to Express 6-5 in game one

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Duluth looked to get their first win of the season against Eau Claire.

The Express put up five runs in the first inning and defeated the Huskies for the fifth time this season with a 6-5 win at Wade Stadium.

