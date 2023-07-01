Fond Du Lac College holds special ceremony for law enforcement graduates

Fond Du Lac Community College
Fond Du Lac Community College(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland community college celebrates its law enforcement graduates with a special ceremony.

24 students from Fond Du Lac Community College were honored Friday after completing the program to earn their uniforms. The degree allows students to pursue careers as officers in law enforcement and or park rangers with state agencies.

The ceremony featured speakers, awards, and recognized scholarship recipients. Some of the awards included were the Les Northrup Award recognizing leadership and perseverance and the Skills Instructor of the Year Award.

As part of the graduation tradition, student uniforms were given their final inspection.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price
Duluth police car
Police: 4 Duluth men arrested during ‘major crime operation’
Duluth tiny home
City addresses concerns about Tiny House listing
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend

Latest News

Trail by Trail: Duluth, Piedmont, Biwabik
Gov. Tony Evers visits Superior's Blatnik Bridge
State leaders stop in Superior touting new Blatnik replacement funding
State leaders visit Superior touting Blatnik Bridge replacement funding
Fireworks restrictions in place as Minnesota DNR advises safety over holiday weekend