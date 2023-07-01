Fond Du Lac College holds special ceremony for law enforcement graduates

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland community college celebrates its law enforcement graduates with a special ceremony.

24 students from Fond Du Lac Community College were honored Friday after completing the program to earn their uniforms. The degree allows students to pursue careers as officers in law enforcement and or park rangers with state agencies.

The ceremony featured speakers, awards, and recognized scholarship recipients. Some of the awards included were the Les Northrup Award recognizing leadership and perseverance and the Skills Instructor of the Year Award.

As part of the graduation tradition, student uniforms were given their final inspection.

