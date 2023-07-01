Child lost in Jay Cooke State Park Friday quickly reunited with family

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities were able to reunite a child with their family after they became separated in Jay Cooke State Park Friday.

According to authorities, Carlton County dispatch received a report of a missing child in Jay Cooke State Park on Friday.

When they arrived, responders learned that an 11-year-old child from White Bear Lake unintentionally got separated from family while hiking in the park and became lost.

After a 45-minute search for the child, they were located and ultimately reunited with family.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources (parks division as well as enforcement division), Cloquet Police Department, Carlton Fire Department, Esko Fire Department, Wrenshall Fire Department, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

