Weekend forecast looking pretty good

Today: For our Friday we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. We even be a tad warmer by tthe lake thanks to winds out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH possibly providing some compressional heating. There will be a slight chance of spotty showers across the Arrowhead this afternoon and evening. Wildfire smoke will not be super thick, so air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much.

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Again, there is a slight chance for a few spooty showers across the area. Highs will climb back into the 80s.

Sunday: Sunday looks to be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be able to climb into the 80′s with winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

