Weekend forecast looking pretty good

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: For our Friday we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s. We even be a tad warmer by tthe lake thanks to winds out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH possibly providing some compressional heating. There will be a slight chance of spotty showers across the Arrowhead this afternoon and evening. Wildfire smoke will not be super thick, so air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Again, there is a slight chance for a few spooty showers across the area. Highs will climb back into the 80s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday looks to be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be able to climb into the 80′s with winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place
Raymond Boy Strong
Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

JUNE 29, PM WEATHER
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend
First Alert Forecast
Some scattered showers & storms left, weekend looks good
JUNE 28, PM WEATHER