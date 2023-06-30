Trail by Trail: Duluth, Piedmont, Biwabik

Duluth, MN- The 2nd annual Mountain Biking Summer Nights at Spirit Mountain Series began on June 29. There will be two more events: July 27 and August 31. Rides are held at Spirit Mountain, and there is a group for everyone. Different groups start at different times, with the ladies’ group beginning at 5:30 p.m. For families, there are costume contests, live music, the mobile sauna and more. Additionally, if a bike needs a tune-up there is maintenance available on-site.

Piedmont Neighborhood, Duluth- The Duluth Parks and Recreation Programming team is hosting the July Full Moon hike on July 3. The short hike will be in Piedmont Park on the Duluth Traverse. Advance registration is required, and the cost is $5. Attendees will meet at the trailhead on Hutchinson Road at 8:30 p.m. The hike is expected to last an hour.

Biwabik, MN- Registration and event details are now available for ATV Minnesota’s annual State Convention. The Ride and Rally event will be held September 22-24 by the Quad Cities ATV Club and Ranger Snowmobile & ATV Club. The fun starts Friday with the President’s Ride from Giants Ridge to the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. On Saturday visitors will have a variety of guided rides to choose from. Sunday will feature the statewide board and membership meeting. Registration for this fall’s event is available online.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

