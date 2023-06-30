Sunny and warm this weekend, active early next week

Holiday forecast
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Tonight we will see clear skies and light winds out of the northwest. Lows will be in the 60′s.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph. This northwest wind will aid in compressional heating, meaning upper 80′s are possible by the lake in Duluth!

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid to lower 80′s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10mph, so it will be cooler by the lake.

MONDAY: We will start out with sunshine on Monday, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. A cold front will push in from Canada and bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The further north of Duluth you are, the higher chance of storms. With quite a bit of instability expected, there is a threat of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. Check back for updates this weekend!

