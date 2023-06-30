State leaders visit Superior touting Blatnik Bridge replacement funding

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in Superior Friday to raise awareness about the effort to replace the Blatnik Bridge.

The governor was joined by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Mayor Jim Paine, and the state’s Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson.

In the Twin Ports, some might say bridges are a way of life.

“More than 33,000 vehicles use the Blatnik Bridge daily: helping people get to and from work, school, or just to run daily errands,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin.

The bridge provides vital transportation for both people and businesses to thrive.

“Each year the bridge carries nearly 265,000 trucks that transport nearly $4 billion worth of goods,” said Baldwin.

All that work has taken its toll on the 62-year-old bridge.

People have been making the journey across the Blatnik since it opened in 1961.

While the cars have evolved over time, some may think the bridge is stuck in the past.

For Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, replacing the Blatnik has been a long-term goal.

“This project is an effort that’s been long in the works here in Wisconsin and it’s of most importance to our administration,” Evers said.

Evers announced his state has acquired $400 million to help pay for the replacement project, but more will be needed to move it from a goal to reality.

“Without significant additional funding, the bridge will continue to decay and eventually have to be closed,” said Evers.

Replacing the Blatnik has an estimated price tag of $1.8 billion.

Baldwin secured $7.5 million in this year’s budget for the Blatnik. She said new grants for federal funding recently opened up, and she plans to apply for even more as they become available.

“That will be step number one, and then we expect announcements of funding for the respective programs to happen in the coming year,” said Baldwin.

For Superior’s Mayor Jim Paine, replacing the Blatnik won’t just connect two communities for years to come.

“This is a 20th-century bridge. They recognize they have been outstanding supporters of building a 21st-century bridge,” said Paine.

It may bridge the current and future Twin Ports.

“Cars may not be the only part of our future in transportation. Many people may rely on bikes or non-motorized vehicles or their own two feet to get across this bridge,” said Paine.

In March 2022, President Biden visited Superior to take a closer look at the Blatnik replacement project and see how it could be impacted by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

