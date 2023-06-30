St. Louis County Rescue Squad remembers ‘Matriarch’ after sudden passing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland first responders are mourning one of their own Friday.

The St Louis County Rescue Squad notified the community through Facebook that Deb Slatten suddenly died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest.

She was the “matriarch” of the squad and was married to the squad’s captain, Rick Slatten.

Deb also served as a Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant for 36 years and spent countless hours dedicated to improving the rescue squad.

Friends... There are no words to express how much we appreciate the clicks, prayers, and comments that you've made to... Posted by St Louis County Rescue Squad on Thursday, June 29, 2023

“We are absolutely destroyed and heartbroken. We will honor Deb by gathering around Rick and each other, and then continuing our mission to find the missing, care for the injured, and respectfully recover the dead. We will miss Deb beyond any ability to express, and we welcome your prayers as we move forward,” says officials on Facebook.

Memorial arrangements were not immediately announced.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.