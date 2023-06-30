Spooner Rodeo celebrates 69th year of world-class competition and more

SPOONER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Northwest Wisconsin tradition comes back to Spooner July 6-9.

The Spooner Rodeo is going on 69 years, and not only is there a world-class rodeo competition, but there will also be music, parades, performances and more.

The Exceptional Rodeo holds a soft place in everyone’s heart; the event is designed for kids with special needs and gives kids the chance to become true cowboys or cowgirls by partnering with the professionals at the rodeo.

”My favorite event isn’t just the events themselves, like Leila said, the exceptional rodeo,” said Rodeo Queen Gloria Stomph. “I have gotten to work with a few kids in the past and stuff a few times. It’s just so heartwarming to see how excited they get, it’s truly awesome.”

To get tickets, see an event calendar, or learn more you can visit the Spooner Rodeo website here.

