Police: 4 Duluth men arrested during ‘major crime operation’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three Duluth men were arrested during a major crime operation in the Central Hillside neighborhood Thursday, which led to the arrest of another for allegedly having a loaded gun.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, Duluth Police Major Crime Investigators conducted an operation to locate suspects connected to previous cases.

Investigators were able to arrest a 36-year-old for auto theft, a 43-year-old on a felony warrant, and an 18-year-old on felony warrants.

Additionally, while investigators were patrolling that area of the 100 block of East 3rd Street due to the high level of criminal activity, recent shootings, and a previous homicide, they saw another man with a firearm.

Police say they were familiar with the 31-year-old.

Investigators then confronted the man, who they say was uncooperative. Police eventually arrested him.

He is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail for awaiting charges for a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, and obstructing with force.

A loaded firearm was also seized during the arrest.

“Nice work to the Major Crimes Unit for holding these offenders accountable for their actions,” authorities wrote in a statement.

Charges are expected to be filed against all the men involved.

