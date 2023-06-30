Northland education representatives address affirmative action ruling

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affirmative action in the college admissions process is unconstitutional.

The court’s six conservative justices ruled that race can no longer be taken into account when deciding placement in higher education.

In the wake of that landmark decision, various colleges and universities may be impacted differently.

As news of the supreme court’s ruling travels across the country, some educational leaders are speaking out.

“While this is a disappointing outcome, it’s one that colleges and universities across the nation, but of course here in Minnesota, have been anticipating for some time,” said Dennis Olson, Commissioner of Higher Education for Minnesota.

According to Olson, having diversity on campus can benefit all students.

“Our college experience for students is one for new opportunities of growth, and that means sharing that experience with folks coming from a multitude of different experiences,” Olson said.

Some argue the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action could change the number of diverse students on campuses.

While all colleges don’t take race into account in the admissions process, the University of Minnesota Duluth has in some capacity.

“There has historically been one (factor) that looks at the general contribution to the campus community in a variety of different ways,” said Lynne Williams, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer for the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Williams stresses it is one of many components.

“Racial is one of those factors. That’s just one of those broad considerations that goes into a big mix of a lot of factors,” Williams said.

According to Williams, UMD plans to comply with the law while also keeping its campus diverse.

“We remain committed to diversity and inclusion and we remain committed to those outreach programs and opportunities to engage with underrepresented populations,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, a different Northland institution doesn’t take an applicant’s race into account but said they are committed to campus diversity.

“We at Lake Superior College are an open access institution, which means we do not use race as a criteria and all are welcome here at our college,” said Kayti Stolp, Director of Admission for Lake Superior College.

Open access means anyone can attend who has earned their high school diploma or G.E.D.

According to Stolp, LSC can be the beginning of someone’s higher learning journey.

“It’s so rewarding for our team when we help students get in the door and get started,” said Stolp.

Looking ahead, Olson said Minnesota plans to use targeted scholarships to help under-represented groups attend college.

On the Wisconsin side, Mark Pitsch with the University of Wisconsin system offered the following statement Thursday about the ruling.

“We are reviewing the decision to see what if any impact it may have on our universities. Like others across the country, we will assess the next steps surrounding this issue and abide by the law.”

