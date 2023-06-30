Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate

Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.(Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found Texas’ 2021 abortion ban led to nearly 10,000 additional births.

The ban, which went into effect that September, essentially banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That means about five to six weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers examined data and created a model of the number of expected births without the ban.

They estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.

A lead author said the findings show that thousands of people may have had no choice but to carry an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.

The data comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Since that decision, several states have enacted abortion bans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend
Raymond Boy Strong
Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future
road closed generic
Highway 210 to close on July 5 for construction
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans