Miller-Dwan Foundation acquires Courage Kenny facility

“This partnership allows us to keep our team in place”
Northland Adaptive Recreation logo
Northland Adaptive Recreation logo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller-Dwan Foundation has acquired a local nonprofit that specializes in mental health and physical rehabilitation.

Foundation leaders announced Friday they have acquired Allina Health’s Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Northland, which has now been renamed Northland Adaptive Recreation.

Leaders say, even with a new name and owners, Northland Adaptive Recreation will continue the legacy that began more than 40 years ago.

“We are thrilled to join the Miller-Dwan Foundation team,” said Eric Larson of Northland Adaptive Recreation. “Both of us are committed to serving the Duluth, Superior, North Shore, and Iron Range communities through innovative programs that contribute to people’s health and wellness beyond hospital walls. This partnership allows us to keep our team in place and maintains our process for recruiting and keeping volunteers.”

Under the foundation, Northland Adaptive Recreation will continue offering a variety of adaptive sports programs and supporting the involvement of over 300 volunteers.

In addition, they will be preparing for more growth and flexibility.

“Northland Adaptive Recreation has been cultivating meaningful relationships in this community since it began in 1979 as the Courage Center,” said Traci Marciniak, President of the Miller-Dwan Foundation. “It’s because of the love this program has poured into our community and the trust it has fostered, that Miller-Dwan Foundation can partner with this program. We believe we can deepen those community connections and serve even more people.”

Officials say anyone employed by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Northland will remain employed by Northland Adaptive Recreation through the foundation.

Processes to become a volunteer will also stay the same.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend
Raymond Boy Strong
Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

Model of Canal Park Lift Bridge used as the Great Duluth Race trophy.
‘Incredibles’ crowned Great Duluth Race champions
Spooner Rodeo heading into 69th year of world class competition.
Spooner Rodeo celebrates 69th year of world-class competition and more
Volunteers are needed for Moose Lake's annual Agate Days.
City by City: Cable, Moose Lake, Sawyer County
Super One Foods presents check to American Cancer Society
Super One Foods raise $76K for American Cancer Society