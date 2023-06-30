Miller-Dwan Foundation acquires Courage Kenny facility

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller-Dwan Foundation has acquired a local nonprofit that specializes in mental health and physical rehabilitation.

Foundation leaders announced Friday they have acquired Allina Health’s Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Northland, which has now been renamed Northland Adaptive Recreation.

Leaders say, even with a new name and owners, Northland Adaptive Recreation will continue the legacy that began more than 40 years ago.

“We are thrilled to join the Miller-Dwan Foundation team,” said Eric Larson of Northland Adaptive Recreation. “Both of us are committed to serving the Duluth, Superior, North Shore, and Iron Range communities through innovative programs that contribute to people’s health and wellness beyond hospital walls. This partnership allows us to keep our team in place and maintains our process for recruiting and keeping volunteers.”

Under the foundation, Northland Adaptive Recreation will continue offering a variety of adaptive sports programs and supporting the involvement of over 300 volunteers.

In addition, they will be preparing for more growth and flexibility.

“Northland Adaptive Recreation has been cultivating meaningful relationships in this community since it began in 1979 as the Courage Center,” said Traci Marciniak, President of the Miller-Dwan Foundation. “It’s because of the love this program has poured into our community and the trust it has fostered, that Miller-Dwan Foundation can partner with this program. We believe we can deepen those community connections and serve even more people.”

Officials say anyone employed by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Northland will remain employed by Northland Adaptive Recreation through the foundation.

Processes to become a volunteer will also stay the same.

