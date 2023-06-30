‘Incredibles’ crowned Great Duluth Race champions

Model of Canal Park Lift Bridge used as the Great Duluth Race trophy.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was some extra traffic in Duluth as people competed in a local scavenger hunt on Thursday.

The annual ‘Great Duluth Race’ is hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and Fuse Duluth.

Now in its third year, the event brought in 26 teams of five people to complete missions around Canal Park, Downtown Duluth, and Lincoln Park.

The Duluth Chamber says the missions help foster teamwork in the community and are fun to do and watch.

“A mission could be as easy as checking into a location, to as hard as jumping into Lake Superior fully clothed, depending on how dedicated you are, so we are having a lot of fun watching the missions roll in,” said Aubrey Hagen from the Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s winner, “Incredibles” took home the trophy presented by Cirrus along with a prize package that is valued at more than $3,000.

