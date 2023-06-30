Highway 210 to close on July 5 for construction

All culvert replacements will be complete in early September
road closed generic
road closed generic(WILX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - A full closure of part of Highway 210 will be in effect next week for construction.

MnDOT officials say construction work on the highway east of Cromwell at Island Lake will begin on July 5.

The work will require a full closure of Highway 210.

The passenger vehicle detour route will take Carlton County Road 120 to Carlton County Road 123 to Highway 73.

A truck detour will take I-35 to Carlton County Road 4 to Highway 73.

Highway 210 detour starting July 5, 2023
Highway 210 detour starting July 5, 2023(MnDOT)

As soon as construction is complete at this location, crews will move west on Highway 210 for another full highway closure with a different detour.

All culvert replacements will be complete in early September.

You can find more information on the project here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place
3-Day
Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend
Raymond Boy Strong
Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

Deb Slatten
St. Louis County Rescue Squad remembers ‘Matriarch’ after sudden passing
Northland Adaptive Recreation logo
Miller-Dwan Foundation acquires Courage Kenny facility
The U.S. U18 women's ice hockey team celebrate during a semi-final win against Finland. They...
New pro women’s hockey league to launch in January
City addresses concerns about Tiny House listing