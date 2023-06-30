Highway 210 to close on July 5 for construction

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - A full closure of part of Highway 210 will be in effect next week for construction.

MnDOT officials say construction work on the highway east of Cromwell at Island Lake will begin on July 5.

The work will require a full closure of Highway 210.

The passenger vehicle detour route will take Carlton County Road 120 to Carlton County Road 123 to Highway 73.

A truck detour will take I-35 to Carlton County Road 4 to Highway 73.

Highway 210 detour starting July 5, 2023 (MnDOT)

As soon as construction is complete at this location, crews will move west on Highway 210 for another full highway closure with a different detour.

All culvert replacements will be complete in early September.

