Fireworks restrictions in place as Minnesota DNR advises safety over holiday weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Some counties in Minnesota are under fireworks restrictions due to dry conditions as many prepare to celebrate Independence Day.

Dry conditions have turned parts of the state into a tinderbox. Most of the state falls anywhere from “Abnormally Dry “ to “Severe Drought” on the state drought monitor.

“People cause more than 98% of all wildfires in Minnesota, and most of those are unintentional,” said Karen Harrison, the DNR’s Wildfire Prevention Specialist.

The situation has gotten so bad in some parts of the state that the DNR has placed restrictions on fireworks outside city limits. St, Louis, Cook, Lake, and Carlton counties, all in Northeastern Minnesota will have those restrictions over the weekend.

“We know that fire danger can and does change quickly. We are continuing to monitor the conditions and will act accordingly. People should always check the burning restrictions and fire danger page for up-to-date information,” said Harrison.

Still, with unfavorable drought conditions across almost the entire state, the DNR is asking people to be extremely cautious.

“Unfortunately, dry conditions are continuing across the state. While we did receive some much-welcomed rain, it looks like we have more warm and dry weather forecasted for this weekend,” said Harrison.

The agency also wants people to practice proper water and trail safety amid large holiday crowds.

“It’s up to every boater and OHV rider to make sure that they’re keeping themselves and others safe while recreating. This includes staying sober, wearing the appropriate safety gear, and knowing the local rules and regulations,” said Lisa Dugan, Boat & Water Safety Outreach Coordinator with the DNR.

The DNR also recommends people keep an eye on air quality conditions, especially if they’re part of a more sensitive group.

