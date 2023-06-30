City by City: Cable, Moose Lake, Sawyer County

A Cable Natural History Museum member created a scholarship to send one person to the BWCA.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cable, WI- Students can apply for a trip to the BWCA. A Cable Natural History Museum member created a scholarship to send one person to the Natural History Paddle in August. A local naturalist leads the 4-day adventure, and attendees will learn the history of the land while navigating through local lakes. There are only a few spots left and the fee is $500 for members or $525 for non-members. Meanwhile, those hoping to apply for the scholarship have until August 1. The trip will be from August 28-31.

Moose Lake, MN- The Moose Lake Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers. The annual Agate Days celebration is coming up on July 15 and 16. Across those two days, there are three main events people can help with, the Gem and Mineral Show, Agate Stampede and Art in the Park. Volunteers are needed to help with parking, tabling, sales and more. The chamber said this is the community’s biggest event of the year and any time you can give will help.

Sawyer County, WI- A new healthcare resource is available for residents of northern Wisconsin. Sawyer County Health and Human Services and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital have released Sawyer County Network of Care, an online resource directory. The website and its tools are a result of a community needs survey. A top need identified was a place for more information about services and resources throughout the county. The website contains program details, events, support groups and more.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior National Forest, Chisholm, Hayward

