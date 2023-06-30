City addresses concerns about Tiny House listing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city leaders are addressing concerns after a tiny house went on the market for nearly $200,000.

The 205 sqft home is listed for $195,000 in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood and within its first week online, many people on social media shared how shocked they were by the price tag.

In a letter addressed to the city council, the city administrator pointed out the property was sold to a developer as part of an initiative to help offer new options for housing in the city. The Rebuild Duluth Program is tasked with creative ideas for housing development including creating homes on forfeited parcels of land and or tiny lots.

The letter stated that the Colorado developer, Simply Tiny Development, met the program requirements and purchased the tiny parcel at the estimated market value price of $8,700.

The city administrator also pointed out that, “outside of existing zoning, land use, and building code regulations, the City of Duluth cannot dictate construction costs or the market.” The letter concluded by directing all questions about the listing price to the developer.

