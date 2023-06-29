Super One Foods raise $76K for American Cancer Society

Since 2014 Super One has partnered with ACS
Super One Foods presents check to American Cancer Society
Super One Foods presents check to American Cancer Society(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The effort to end cancer got a big boost in funding Thursday.

During the month of June, Super One Foods collected $76,000 in donations from their shoppers across the Northland.

Grocery store chain leaders presented that money to the American Cancer Society (ACS) on Thursday.

“The generosity of our customers just continues to be steadfast throughout all the stores that we have,” says Patrick Miner, President of Miners Inc.

The donations from Super One customers are used to support the ACS’s vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone.

According to ACS, almost two million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year.

Since 2014, Super One has partnered with ACS for various fundraising campaigns.

In total, they have raised over $325,000.

