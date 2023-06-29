Some scattered showers & storms left, weekend looks good

Today: We will start out Thursday foggy and cloudy. A dense fog advisory covers much of the region until 10:00 AM. Through the day we will looking at clearing skies overhead and some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with more noticeable humidity. There still the opportunity for some scattered showers and rumbles of thunder this afternoon and evening. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, overnight lows should fall back into the 50s with mainly clear skis overhead.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday For our Friday we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Lake and Cook counties have a chance of some spotty scattered showers but they will not produce much rain and last long if you do see them. Highs will be in the 80s with northwest winds 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: The weekend is looking great! We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for most across the area. There will be a slight chance of showers in Cook county but again they will not produce much rain and last long if you do see them. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.