Minnesota Wild select Rosemount alum with first round pick

NASHVILLE, TENN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 National Hockey League Draft was held on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Nashville Predators.

As for the Minnesota Wild, they took the 21st pick this year after posting a 46-25-11 record, good enough for a 3rd seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, but leaving them with some holes to fill.

“You know this might be the year we pick position specific or try to fill a need because we do have quite a few prospects now, when we get there we will see who’s available in that kind of little pocket we will have and make our decision then,” said General Manager Guerin ahead of the draft.

Many people believed it would be the center position they would look to fill and they did so by selecting hometown player Charlie Stramel, a Rosemount High alum.

Stramel won’t have to move far as he was recently a Wisconsin Badger for one year before being selected in the draft.

The 6′3″ 215 pound righty has won two Junior medals with Team USA, winning silver with Team USA at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship and more recently a bronze as a member of Team USA U20 Junior Team at the 2023 World Juniors.

Stramel was the second Big10 player to be selected in the draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Michigan center Adam Fantilli with the third overall pick.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.