Local foundation grants $500K for community projects

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local nonprofit is giving away half a million dollars to Northland projects.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced $500,000 in grants on Thursday.

Grants were awarded based on dozens of proposals submitted by nonprofits throughout northeast Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin, and tribal nations.

Leaders state each year, the foundation provides more than $1 million to support nonprofit work in education, human services, the arts, the environment, and economic development.

Some of this year’s projects include:

Microscopes to help outfit a new research vessel that is currently under construction for the University of Wisconsin-Superior . This is designed to promote a greater understanding of Lake Superior and hands-on learning for all ages.

Butterfly garden at the Duluth Children’s Museum to create habitat and learning opportunities.

First Moningwaane’akaaning Indigenous Music Festival will be taking place in La Pointe, WI on July 6 through July 9.

In total, the foundation will support 127 projects and they will start in July or later.

“These projects improve the quality of life for people across our region,” Foundation Director of Community Impact Michelle Morris said. “We appreciate the work invested by all applicants and our volunteer review committees, which had to make some difficult decisions.”

Application forms for the fall will be available on Friday, September 1 with the next deadline being Tuesday, October 3.

You can see a full list of grant awards and recipients and the geographic distribution on the foundation’s website.

Nonprofits with ideas for projects or questions can email here for more information.

