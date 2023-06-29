Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Raymond Boy Strong
Raymond Boy Strong(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Raymond Boy Strong, 50, of Hibbing was arrested Wednesday on several felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual assault.

According to court documents, he assaulted a teenage girl he knew multiple times over the past two years.

She recently reported those crimes to the police.

A judge set Strong’s bail at $250,000 and prosecutors say they plan to seek a higher than usual sentence if he is found guilty.

His first court appearance will be on Thursday, July 6.

