Hibbing man accused of sexually assaulting teen

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Raymond Boy Strong, 50, of Hibbing was arrested Wednesday on several felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual assault.

According to court documents, he assaulted a teenage girl he knew multiple times over the past two years.

She recently reported those crimes to the police.

A judge set Strong’s bail at $250,000 and prosecutors say they plan to seek a higher than usual sentence if he is found guilty.

His first court appearance will be on Thursday, July 6.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.