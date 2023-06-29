Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk drafted to home team, four future Bulldogs drafted to NHL

NASHVILLE, TN. (Northern News Now) - Another Pionk is heading to the big leagues after this week’s NHL draft.

The Hermantown native, Aaron Pionk was drafted 149th overall in the 5th round of the NHL draft to the Minnesota Wild.

In his three seasons with the Hawks, Pionk totaled 83 points and had two state tournament berths.

The 20-year-old then moved on to play two seasons with the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in Cloquet and one season with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

Back in May, Pionk announced his commitment to play for the UMD Bulldogs in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

BIG fans of the local guys!



Welcome to the roster, Aaron! 🙌#mnwild x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/q2wpvgPVuD — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 29, 2023

The Hermantown graduate originally committed to Minnesota State University Mankato. But, soon after Mike Hastings left the program to go to The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pionk was granted a release from his letter of intent.

Aaron is the son of longtime hockey coach Scott Pionk and the younger brother to UMD alum Neal Pionk who now plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

Pionk was one of four Bulldogs to be drafted this year.

Adam Gajan, of Poprad, Slovakia, was taken 35th overall in the 2nd round to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The UMD commit was the first goalie picked in the entire draft.

At 115th overall in the 4th round, Warroad native, Jayson Shaugabay was drafted to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner had quite the senior year breaking T.J. Oshie’s Warroad High School career scoring record, led the state in assists, and helped the Warriors win the Section 8A title leading them to the state championship game.

His senior year alone, Shaugabay totaled 33 goals and 96 points.

Shaugabay will play for the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) next season and head to UMD in 2024.

The last UMD commit to be picked in the draft was Matthew Perkins.

Perkins, originally from Balgonie, Saskatchewan, Canada, was picked 119th overall in the 4th round by the Vancouver Canucks.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.