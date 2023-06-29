Few storms tonight and tomorrow, drier weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be stronger, producing small hail and gusty winds. But we do not anticipate severe storms. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80′s! Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph. There will be a slight chance of spotty showers across NE Minnesota. Wildfire smoke will not be super thick, so air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much. Overnight we will have clear skies and light winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs will be in the mid-80′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be able to climb into the 80′s with southerly winds.

