DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, the Huskies and the Bucks met at Wade Stadium.

With on-and-off rain showers, the Huskies managed to finish game one with a 13-7 win over the Bucks.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.