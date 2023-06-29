City by City: Superior National Forest, Chisholm, Hayward

Superior National Forest- Several local agencies will be hosting a kiosk unveiling on Friday, June 30. Located halfway up the Gunflint Trail, the Swamper Lake 3-panel kiosk offer location identification and the meaning and stories behind how lakes got their names. Partners for the project include the Gunflint Trail Scenic Byway Committee, the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe and the Superior National Forest. The kiosks will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Friday with a reception to follow at the Schapp Fire Hall.

Chisholm, MN- The 3rd annual Hug Extravaganza will be on July 22. Held at Jim’s Sports Club Bar and Grill, the event is raising money for changing rooms at the upcoming Chisholm Splash Pad. Construction on the water park recently began. At the event, there will be live music, a dart tournament, a raffle, food and more. The Hug Extravaganza will begin at 1 p.m.

Hayward, WI- Northwest Connection Family Resources is hosting a Free Diaper Bank Pick-up and Indoor Yard sale on Friday, June 30. Two packages of diapers and wipes will be available per family per child. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a chance to enter for gift cards. The sale will be held at the Northwest Connection Family Resources building.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

