Superior National Forest to reopen BWCA after Spice Lake Fire

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) will completely reopen to campers after a wildfire prompted a partial closure.

Superior National Forest officials are now removing the closure order caused by the Spice Lake wildfire earlier this month, which burned approximately 30 acres ten miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

The remaining closure area in the BWCA will be removed Friday, June 30 at 12:01 a.m.

Recent cooler weather and precipitation has moved fire managers to determine the wildfire to be 100% controlled.

According to forest officials, a fire is considered controlled when the control line has been strengthened and secured, making it unlikely for the fire to escape the bounds of the line.

Firefighters have been able to cool all hotspots near the line.

In addition, they have removed any unburnt fuel in the area surrounding the line.

Forest officials are telling visitors to be aware that forest fires can make any remaining standing trees unstable and could potentially fall over due to burnt roots in and around the fire area.

Visitors are asked to use caution when traveling near the fire area.

Additionally, forest officials want to remind Fourth of July visitors that fireworks are not allowed on National Forest System lands such as the Superior National Forest, which includes the BWCA.

The campfire restriction will also remain in effect due to drought conditions.

