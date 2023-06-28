Stormy today, quieter and warmer to end the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. After 9pm we should be mostly done with the rain. Some light drizzle and fog will persist tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will start out with cloudy and foggy conditions, but the fog will lift before noon. The skies will clear and allow for some surface heating in the afternoon which will kick-off some thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with noticeable humidity.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Lake and Cook counties have a chance of some scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: A beautiful weekend is expected! We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80′s. Winds will be mostly northerly 5-10mph. There will be a slight chance of showers in Cook county.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

