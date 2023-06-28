Signature Cocktail Challenge raises money for Minnesota Ballet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Ballet is raising money for its annual productions by hosting the second annual “Signature Cocktail Challenge” at The Boat Club Thursday.

The fundraiser features 10 local bars and restaurants competing to make the best craft cocktail in Duluth.

“Each restaurant or bar came up with their own special signature cocktail, ours is actually going to be our July feature for this upcoming month,” Sean Sullivan, the Bar Manager at The Boat Club, said.

Sullivan isn’t just a manager at the restaurant but also a dancer in the Minnesota Ballet.

He said the money raised at this event help them put on performances throughout the year.

“The arts community in Duluth is absolutely incredible and it is so, so important,” he said. “And of course coming back from the pandemic, I know lots of the arts communities are struggling just a little bit.”

The ballet relies on fundraisers to put on their productions that feature dancers from across the world.

“Our ticket revenues for our events only cover about half of the expenses of putting on our beautiful productions, so the support from the community is super important,” Maude Dornfeld, the Executive Director of the Minnesota Ballet, said.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Boat Club.

You must be 21 or older to sample the cocktails.

Hors d’oeuvres and live music will also be featured at the event.

