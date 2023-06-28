Showers and storms today, minor threat severe weather

Today: Through our day on this Wednesday we will see a low pass through the region brining with it on and off showers and storms. There will be a slight risk of a severe storm or two, generically across the southern half of the region. Strong winds and large hail are the main concerns but severe weather is the exception not the rule. Highs are cooler with most 60s with some lower 70s inland. New rain totals will be between 0.25-1.0″.

Thursday: Thursday well will begin to dry things out with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There still is chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Friday: On Friday we will have partly to mostly sunny skies and a isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s with winds still out out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

