Showers and storms today, minor threat severe weather

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Through our day on this Wednesday we will see a low pass through the region brining with it on and off showers and storms. There will be a slight risk of a severe storm or two, generically across the southern half of the region. Strong winds and large hail are the main concerns but severe weather is the exception not the rule. Highs are cooler with most 60s with some lower 70s inland. New rain totals will be between 0.25-1.0″.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday well will begin to dry things out with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There still is chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: On Friday we will have partly to mostly sunny skies and a isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s with winds still out out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hermantown FD responds to lightning strike at Kwik Trip
Hermantown Kwik Trip struck by lightning
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Washburn County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office
High-speed chase leaves man in jail, 2 deputies on leave
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

JUNE 27, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Showers and storms Wednesday, chance for severe weather
First Alert Forecast
More sunshine today, tracking more showers and storms
JUNE 26, PM WEATHER