Packer’s sign rookie linebacker Lukas Van Ness
The Green Bay Packers sign their 13th overall pick from the first round of the NFL draft
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but they have crossed one thing off their to-do list.
On April 27 the Packers drafted linebacker Lukas Van Ness in the 2023 draft, exactly two months later on Tuesday the Packers officially signed their first-round pick according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.
The former Iowa Hawkeye signed a four-year contract with a team option in the fifth year that could make Van Ness a Packer until 2027.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.