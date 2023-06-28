Packer’s sign rookie linebacker Lukas Van Ness

GREEN BAY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but they have crossed one thing off their to-do list.

On April 27 the Packers drafted linebacker Lukas Van Ness in the 2023 draft, exactly two months later on Tuesday the Packers officially signed their first-round pick according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

The former Iowa Hawkeye signed a four-year contract with a team option in the fifth year that could make Van Ness a Packer until 2027.

