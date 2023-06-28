Packer’s sign rookie linebacker Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers sign their 13th overall pick from the first round of the NFL draft
Green Bay Packers' Lukas Van Ness runs a drill during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Green Bay Packers' Lukas Van Ness runs a drill during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but they have crossed one thing off their to-do list.

On April 27 the Packers drafted linebacker Lukas Van Ness in the 2023 draft, exactly two months later on Tuesday the Packers officially signed their first-round pick according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

The former Iowa Hawkeye signed a four-year contract with a team option in the fifth year that could make Van Ness a Packer until 2027.

