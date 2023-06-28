Maurices CEO David Kornberg leaves company

Maurices headquarters in Duluth, MN
Maurices headquarters in Duluth, MN(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The CEO of Duluth-based Maurices is leaving the retail company.

CEO David Kornberg left his position effective Tuesday, according to Maurices’ Senior Vice President Suzanne Ross.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding his departure from Maurices.

Kornberg served in that role since he joined the company in March 2021. Prior to Maurices, Kornberg worked for Express.

Ross confirmed Jeff Kirwan, who is the executive chairman of Maurices’ parent company OpCapita, has been appointed to take over as interim CEO until a replacement is found.

Kirwan’s experience includes senior leadership roles at Old Navy and Gap.

Ross said Kirwan has supported Maurices since May 2019 when OpCapita acquired the company from the Ascena Retail Group.

Kirwan stated that Maurices has launched a search for a President and CEO.

“We appreciate his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Kirwan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hermantown FD responds to lightning strike at Kwik Trip
Hermantown Kwik Trip struck by lightning
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home
Washburn County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office
High-speed chase leaves man in jail, 2 deputies on leave

Latest News

The Signature Cocktail Challenge raises money for the Minnesota Ballet to put on their...
Signature Cocktail Challenge raises money for Minnesota Ballet
Signature Cocktail Challenge raises money for Minnesota Ballet
148th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years of service
Willard Carlson runs a flea market at age 93.
Buyers flock to Tower flea market to chat with 93 year old proprietor