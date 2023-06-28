Local Duluth businesses host first ever cannabis festival

June 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m
Northern Haze Cannabis Festival
Northern Haze Cannabis Festival(Bent Paddle Brewing Co.)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After recent legislation, a new festival is set to elevate the Twin Ports to new heights.

The Northern Haze Cannabis Festival, put together by Bent Paddle Brewing Company and Legacy Glassworks, celebrates the diverse and vibrant community surrounding the plant.

Leaders say this event aims to showcase the best of what the industry has to offer, starting with a small-scale event this year, and plans to expand in the years to come.

The festival will have local innovators providing low-potency THC snacks and beverages.

Live music from local artists, glass-blowing demonstrations, and cannabis product samples will also be available.

Legacy Glassworks leaders say they have supported the legalization of recreational marijuana since they since the opening in 2009.

The company has been a staple in the artist and hemp communities by having artist-crafted glass pieces to Minnesota-made hemp edibles.

Officials state it made sense to team up with Bent Paddle Brewing, who crafts THC and CBD beverages carried in Legacy’s shops, to throw the first cannabis festival of the north.

“We are thrilled to bring Northern Haze to Duluth, Minnesota, for the first time,” said Josh Wilken-Simon, owner of Legacy Glassworks. “This event is an opportunity for individuals to connect with other enthusiasts, explore the benefits of cannabis, and celebrate the recent Minnesota legalization.”

“We aim to create an unforgettable experience that welcomes both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers,” mentioned Pepin Young, Bent Paddle’s Director of Taproom & Retail Operations. “Cannabis can be intimidating to those who haven’t experienced it before. We are creating an inviting environment for those interested in exploring to learn and partake in a safe space.”

The Northern Haze Cannabis Festival will be Friday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bent Paddle’s yard.

Guests must be 21 or older to participate.

This year, no smoking is allowed.

All activities at the festival will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

