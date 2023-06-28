Inside Duluth’s tiny home: Why the small house has a big price

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A tiny home on Duluth’s Hillside recently hit the market and already it’s making big waves on social media.

The 1-bedroom,1-bath tiny home on N 6th Avenue East comes with all the amenities of an average home. But the 205 square foot tiny home comes with a $195,000 price tag.

“As you come up to the home you have a front patio with a grill,” said Krysti Gillman, a realtor with Kuschel Realty Group. “You’ve got your kitchen and dining, you move your way to the bathroom, the bathroom has a full shower, and you have a washer and dryer. Going up the ladder leads to your loft area.”

A mile down the road, a listing for a 4-bed,1-bath home is priced at $199,000. However, it comes with roughly 2000 more square feet. One of the reasons why the tiny home is gaining online attention with some Facebook users calling the price “ridiculous.”

“They set that price based off the price of the money that they had to put into the property,” said Gillman.

The developer, Simply Tiny based out of Colorado, set the price arguing the home was built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Building materials were high, labor prices were high, and there was a lot of obstacles that the builders and the owners of the home had to overcome throughout that whole process,” said Gillman.

“When you look at the Duluth market over the last five years, we have seen about a 44% price appreciation in that five-year period,” said Gabe Walsh, the Chief Executive Officer with Lake Superior Area Realty.

Meaning, on average, every house sold in the area in 2023 has hovered around $340,000 and experts say prices continue to climb because of a housing crisis in Duluth.

“There are interest rates going up,” said Walsh. “We are hearing that buying is slowing down, but the problem is that there is not nearly enough inventory to match that demand. We are definitely seeing a price increase in a lot of properties right now.”

Real Estate experts say a tiny home is just one option in homeownership which can be ideal for snowbirds or traveling nurses. No matter what kind of house you are shopping for, they say, patience is key.

“Whatever your price is, Duluth will have something to offer,” said Gillman.

The tiny home comes fully furnished with a queen bed, kitchen utilities, and more.

At last check, it’s still on the market.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.