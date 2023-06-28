Hermantown Kwik Trip struck by lightning

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hermantown fire crews responded to the Miller Trunk Highway Kwik Trip near Cirrus Tuesday evening, on reports the building was struck by lightning.

A storm moved through Hermantown around 8 p.m.

An employee tells us the building was struck and the lightning knocked out power for a while.

We’re told no one was hurt and there’s no apparent damage.

