Grandma's Marathon receives award for safety precautions during 2021 event


Grandma's Marathon
Grandma's Marathon(KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon has been honored as one of the five recipients of the 2023 Facility of Merit Award.

The award is used to recognize organizations or facilities for the procedures they have used to enhance safety during their normal operations.

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) presented the award for the completion of the 2021 Grandma’s Marathon, which marked one of the nation’s first major road races returning to an in-person event amid the pandemic.

“With what was happening at that time around the world, we’re proud to have done the work needed to have an in-person race,” Race Director Greg Haapala said. “Safety and security of our event are always our top priorities, but 2021 offered different parameters that many in the event industry hadn’t dealt with previously.” The race had to be brought back after it was canceled for the first time in 2020 but many adaptations turned it into a half-scale event plan to abide by the ever-changing state guidelines.

The plan to help keep participants, volunteers, and community members safe and healthy was created with the help of many partners including Marcel Altenburg of Manchester Metropolitan University.

Altenburg’s crowd science software ‘Start Right’ was used to help organizers visualize, predict, and control the way people moved through the various areas of the race.

The Facility of Merit Award is formally presented on Wednesday, June 28 during the NCS4 Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.

