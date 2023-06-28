City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Duluth

Wisconsin- The DNR is retiring the Hunt Wild Mobile App. The application will stop being maintained and updated Thursday, June 29. The app was launched in 2018 and contained information about hunting hours, site rules, CWD sampling locations and more. Officials say they are retiring the app because it has reached the end of its life cycle and all that information is now available on a mobile-friendly website. In early July, hunters will be able to download the 2023-2024 regulations for offline access.

Ashland, WI- A local landmark has been added to the State Register of Historic Places. The Fifield Place Historic District consists of six residences on a single block and represents the housing boom Ashland experienced in 1887. During that year, the city built more than 400 homes. Contributing to the boom was Samuel Fifield, who lived in Ashland and started the Ashland Press. He returned to build more homes after his term as lieutenant governor. The State Register is Wisconsin’s official list of properties deemed significant to Wisconsin’s heritage.

Duluth- Work is once again underway at Munger Landing. Also known as the Clyde Avenue boat launch, several agencies are working to clean up the land as part of the Great Lakes Legacy Act Program. Clean-up is being done as part of efforts to restore the St. Louis River Area of Concern after decades of pollution. The project aims to restore eight acres of aquatic habitats, replace the boat landing and construct a new paddle sport launch spot. Work will be done on land for 12 hours a day, six days a week. Work on the water will be done 24 hours a day, six days a week. Residents in the area can expect an increase in noise and truck activities, but crews say they will attempt to minimize nighttime disturbances.

