Buyers flock to Tower flea market to chat with 93 year old proprietor

TOWER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Most of the buildings on this block of Tower’s main street have been torn down since the days that 55 Chevy cruised the boulevard. But, the lots left behind are only semi-vacant, at least in the summer-time. That’s when the Tourist Trap Flea Market is open. It’s managed by 93 year old Willard Carlson. He says his customers have a wide variety of opinions on the wide variety of flea market fodder he purveys.

“You’d be surprised at the people who come in here and say oh, what junk but then someone will come in and say that’s just what I was looking for!”

Willard is a Saint Paul native who moved up north in the 80′s. Lexy Fenske of Ely is one of the customers who always find what she’s looking for at the flea market.

“Oh, Willard is just a gem and I look forward to coming here all summer long and checking out all the goodies he has here.”

Those goodies run from apple crates to antique radios with a few old beer bottles tossed in, too. Willard’s son Charlie owns the lot and the Uffda and Ubetcha stores next door. Charlie and his wife Vicky are already planning the elder Carlson’s 100th birthday.

“We’ve been thinking about that already. We told him he can retire at that point.”

Odds are good Willard will make it to that day. He stays active and doesn’t let the potholes of life break his spirit.

“The answer to life is to forget about your troubles of the past and then look forward to the happiness life can bring you, you know?”

The Tourist Trap flea market is open Friday and Saturday along Tower’s Main Street.

