Apostle Supper Club closes, new restaurant to take its place

Harbor 360 will take its place
Apostle Supper Club
Apostle Supper Club((KBJR/CBS 3))
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After just a year in business, Duluth’s Apostle Supper Club has closed.

The Apostle Supper Club, a 1960s Palm Springs-styled supper club, opened in May 2022 but has recently stopped service.

It’s best known as the spinning restaurant on the 16th floor of downtown Duluth’s Radisson Hotel.

However, it seems a new restaurant will open in its place.

Harbor 360 is expected to be a fast-casual restaurant with board games and a full bar.

According to the Radisson Hotel’s website, the restaurant will be an accessible and affordable dining experience for residents and tourists.

It was not specifically stated why the Apostle Supper Club closed its doors or who will be operating the new restaurant.

A message on the Supper Club’s voicemail says Harbor 360 plans to open next week.

