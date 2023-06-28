148th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years with heritage jet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 148th Fighter Wing is celebrating 75 years of service.

Even though the anniversary is in September, the National Guard is taking time to recognize their years of contribution now.

“The amount of sweat equity these guys have put into it and seeing that almost a year later is amazing,” 1st Lt. Keegan Flaherty said.

Flaherty was one of eight airmen to work on the heritage jet, which took more than 640 hours to create.

“I like seeing the military be able to show themselves in such a unique way,” Flaherty said.

The 148th Fighter Wing airmen designed and painted a F-16 Fighting Falcon with special markings.

“We took one of our existing jets, stripped off the gray paint and painted it to match our wing patch,” Col. Curt Grayson said. “So you’ll see a lot of the same colors and the same emblems.”

The heritage jet has 148th symbols, such as lightning bolts representing the electronic warfare part of the crew’s mission, and the Minuteman that represents core National Guard values.

The jet also pays tribute to Minnesota, with Polaris at the Zenith in the Ursa Minor constellation on the jet’s wing.

The 148th is one of the largest employers in the Twin Ports, so most of the crew who designed the jet are local airmen.

“Our traditional force, which is over 1,000 people, 95% of them are from the Duluth-surrounding area,” Grayson said.

Flaherty said working for a community-supported organization is special, and he jumped on the opportunity to take part in the heritage jet.

“It’s momentous,” Flaherty said. “It’s a giant project, and it’s a way I can be attached to this unit even after my career is done.”

The heritage jet will be on display at this year’s Duluth Airshow and will become part of their regular fleet after.

