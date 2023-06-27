Tuesday marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

Jodi Huisentruit
Jodi Huisentruit(FOX5)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Tuesday marks 28 years since morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit never showed up to work at her job in Mason City.

After nearly three decades, investigators continue to search for answers.

It is believed that she was abducted, but despite the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and other groups, no arrests have been made and her whereabouts remain unknown.

The Mason City community is invited to join members of the nonprofit FindJodi.com team outside her former news station in Mason City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to honor and remember her.

If you have any information related to the case, call the Mason City Police Department, (641) 421-3636 or the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (515) 725-6010 or via email at dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth

Latest News

"H is for Human" campaign
St. Louis County partners with 2 local organizations to stop HIV spread
Body found in Biwabik home, investigation underway
Northern News Now
Northern News Now aware of television outages throughout region
UMD Women's Basketball
UMD’s Olson honored as DII Athlete of the Year