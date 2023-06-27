Tuesday marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Tuesday marks 28 years since morning news anchor Jodi Huisentruit never showed up to work at her job in Mason City.

After nearly three decades, investigators continue to search for answers.

It is believed that she was abducted, but despite the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and other groups, no arrests have been made and her whereabouts remain unknown.

The Mason City community is invited to join members of the nonprofit FindJodi.com team outside her former news station in Mason City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to honor and remember her.

If you have any information related to the case, call the Mason City Police Department, (641) 421-3636 or the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (515) 725-6010 or via email at dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.