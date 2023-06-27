Showers and storms Wednesday, chance for severe weather

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see poor air quality from Canadian wildfires. There will also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly across Northeastern Minnesota through the afternoon. Tonight there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunder. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see a low pass through the region and bring a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will be a slight risk of a severe storm or two, mostly in East-Central Minnesota. Strong winds and large hail are the main concerns. Highs will be held to the 60′s around the lake, some 70′s inland. New rain totals will be between 0.25-1.0″

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80′s with westerly winds.

