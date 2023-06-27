RiverWest site opens with vacation homes, plans to develop

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new tourist adventure destination is now up and running near Duluth’s Spirit Mountain.

RiverWest, a new development in the western part of Duluth, has now opened three vacation homes as part of its multi-phased project.

The vacation homes are located just off Grand Avenue on a 26.8-acre parcel of land along the St. Louis River.

Developers have plans for more additions including more vacation homes, an apartment building, a hotel, and several retail stores in the coming years.

However, it has taken 18-years to get to this point.

Developers say that’s partially due to building on the river’s shore and the Munger Trail, which came with a lengthy review process.

They are hoping to take advantage of that location by becoming a hub for bike trails, lake life, skiing, and more.

RiverWest investors believe this will benefit the community greatly for years to come.

“People are staying in Duluth and want to access the trails typically, they have to drive to them,” explains Scott Neustel, project investor and Ski Hut owner. “RiverWest will provide a unique opportunity for people to directly access our world-class trails for biking, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, boating, and paddling, it’s all right here.”

Neustel plans on opening another Ski Hut location in the retail space at RiverWest.

The next phase of the construction process is expected to start later this year.

