RiverWest site opens with vacation homes, plans to develop

“biking, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, boating, and paddling, it’s all right here”
RiverWest vacation homes open in Duluth
RiverWest vacation homes open in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new tourist adventure destination is now up and running near Duluth’s Spirit Mountain.

RiverWest, a new development in the western part of Duluth, has now opened three vacation homes as part of its multi-phased project.

The vacation homes are located just off Grand Avenue on a 26.8-acre parcel of land along the St. Louis River.

Developers have plans for more additions including more vacation homes, an apartment building, a hotel, and several retail stores in the coming years.

However, it has taken 18-years to get to this point.

Developers say that’s partially due to building on the river’s shore and the Munger Trail, which came with a lengthy review process.

They are hoping to take advantage of that location by becoming a hub for bike trails, lake life, skiing, and more.

RiverWest investors believe this will benefit the community greatly for years to come.

“People are staying in Duluth and want to access the trails typically, they have to drive to them,” explains Scott Neustel, project investor and Ski Hut owner. “RiverWest will provide a unique opportunity for people to directly access our world-class trails for biking, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling, boating, and paddling, it’s all right here.”

Neustel plans on opening another Ski Hut location in the retail space at RiverWest.

The next phase of the construction process is expected to start later this year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth

Latest News

Jodi Huisentruit
Tuesday marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
Alan Delvecchio
Superior volunteer pastor, sex offender arrested after not notifying state of status
Grand Casino Hinckley
Man arrested after suspicious device was found at Grand Casino Hinckley, determined no threat
Washburn County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office
High-speed chase leaves man in jail, 2 deputies on leave