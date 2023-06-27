Rangers aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

The Texas Rangers aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Detroit Tigers
((AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Tigers (34-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-31, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -209, Tigers +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers after losing three straight games.

Texas is 24-14 at home and 47-31 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Detroit has a 34-43 record overall and a 16-22 record on the road. The Tigers have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks second on the Rangers with 33 extra base hits (15 doubles and 18 home runs). Jonah Heim is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .456. Matt Vierling is 13-for-31 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Will Vest: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: day-to-day (elbow), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Thousands attend 51st Park Point Art Fair
Park Point Art Fair: Artist shares the inspiration behind his craft

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a...
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The...
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by...
Twins seek to prolong win streak, take on the Tigers
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan