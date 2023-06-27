Northern News Now aware of television outages throughout region

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is aware of some outages that may impact viewers throughout our region.

You may be unable to see channels 6 or 3 on your screen.

We are working to fix it as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to resolve this issue.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Drowning
Swimmer identified after drowning in Lake Nebagamon Friday
Duluth welcomes first 'turnaround' cruise ship Saturday
Duluth welcomes first ‘turnaround’ cruise ship Saturday
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Search and rescue operation underway for cliff jumpers near Black Beach
Thousands attend 51st Park Point Art Fair
Park Point Art Fair: Artist shares the inspiration behind his craft

Latest News

UMD Women's Basketball
UMD’s Olson honored as DII Athlete of the Year
Duluth Police respond to a man threatening someone with a knife.
Man arrested after two hour standoff in downtown Duluth
Proposed hotel plan
City council votes on controversial hotel project: Duluth Heights residents concerned
Duluth Heritage Summer Classic